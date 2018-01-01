King and queen of daytime TV ready for new challenges

2 NOVEMBER 2007



After almost 20 years of broadcasting live to the nation husband-and-wife team Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan are moving on in search of new challenges.



The couple, who present Channel 4’s popular afternoon show Richard And Judy, are said to be keen to pursue solo ventures. And while Richard, 51, is aiming to further his presenting career, his 59-year-old wife is believed to be keen to pursue her writing interests.



"After seven consecutive years, we both feel we have achieved everything we wanted with the show," said Richard. "We want the chance to launch other projects in broadcasting and writing while we are still young enough."



One of the most popular elements of the show, the Richard And Judy Book Club, may continue, though, as the couple are believed to be in talks with Channel 4 about a possible spin-off series.



The duo, who have been married for 21 years, found fame in 1988 when they became the faces of ITV’s groundbreaking This Morning show. Their success continued when they moved to their current afternoon slot on Channel 4 in 2001. There they attracted millions of viewers each day and were rewarded with a reported £1 million a year pay deal.