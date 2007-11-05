Proud mums Katie and Paula share marathon triumph with kids

Supporting husband Tom Cruise on a film shoot in Berlin, Katie Holmes has found time for a project of her own, about which she kept very hush hush. The young mum spent three months discreetly preparing to compete in the New York marathon.



This weekend the Batman Begins star's training programme paid off as she joined 40,000 other runners at the Big Apple event.



Among them was champion British athlete Paula Radcliff, back from maternity leave after the birth of her ten-month-old baby Isla.



While the British sportswoman stormed to victory in two hours 23 minutes and nine seconds Katie was no less overjoyed to cross the finish line some three hours later and receive a hug from her toddler Suri.



Katie, wearing an NY Fire Dept cap and vest number F127, had received encouragement in the form of a quick kiss from her movie star partner as she geared up for the final stretch near Central Park.



Back at her hotel where Tom and both their mothers were throwing her a party, the Hollywood actress admitted to feeling good but "very tired" after her sporting endeavor.