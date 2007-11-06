Smitten Rihanna confirms Josh romance at Monaco gala

It's hardly surprising R&B sensation Rihanna looked the happiest woman in Monte Carlo this weekend. As well as scooping a prestigious music prize at a Monaco bash, the star also confirmed she is enjoying a romance with American heart-throb Josh Hartnett.



The Bajan singer revealed her good news at this weekend's World Music Awards in Monte Carlo - where she was being presented with the female entertainer of the year award. The Umbrella star - who also performed at the ceremony - admitted: "I would be lying if I told you we were not more than just friends."



And the 19-year-old starlet - who was previously linked to hunky Transformers star Shia LaBeouf - is clearly smitten with her 29-year-old beau. "I have so fallen for him. He's lovely," she enthuses. "He is so hot and he is really sweet to me."



Notoriously private Josh, however, is being slightly more reticent about their blossoming romance. When asked last week if he is dating the singer, the 30 Days Of Night star - who broke off a two-year relationship with former flame Scarlett Johansson in 2006 - said: "I can't really respond to things like that. If I start responding, everybody will want a response on everything."