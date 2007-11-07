Explosive Christmas lined up for 'EastEnders' and Corrie fans

7 NOVEMBER 2007



Dramatic soap storylines are as much a part of Christmas as roast turkey and mince pies. And this year looks set to be no exception as emotions reach boiling point in Albert Square and Weatherfield. Turn away now if you want to keep your festive viewing a surprise, but read on to find out what's in store over the holiday period for some of the shows' best-known faces.



Yuletide joy is nowhere to be seen for EastEnders' characters Stacey Slater and Max Branning when they are both dumped by their spouses after their affair is exposed. According to the Mirror, Max's son Bradley – who married Stacey last week - is set to walk out in disgust after he learns of his new wife's secret liaison with his dad.



Meanwhile, Max is apparently booted out by his furious wife Tanya who starts divorce proceedings and finally falls for the charms of Stacey's barman brother Sean. And Corrie fans are set for equally action-packed Christmas viewing after flirty schoolgirl Rosie Webster's fling with teacher John Stape is exposed. "Rosie's dad Kevin is furious and gives John a few hard thumps, landing him in hospital," says a show source. "But Rosie is far from repentant."