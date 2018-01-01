EastEnders' actress Hilda Braid passes away at 78

7 NOVEMBER 2007



Hilda Braid, famous for playing much-loved EastEnders character Nana Moon, passed away peacefully at Brighton's Royal Sussex County Hospital on Tuesday. The 78-year-old actress had suffered a period of ill health. "She was an amazing woman. She was a diva in every sense of the word and was highly-respected in the profession. She will be sorely missed," said a close friend of the star.



The formally trained actress - who appeared onstage with the Royal Shakespeare Company before pursuing a career in TV - made her screen debut in 1963 drama series Suspense. She also did stints on Casualty and Citizen Smith, and appeared in Crossroads, Emmerdale and Brookside. More recently, her role as popular Albert Square resident Nana Moon brought her a whole new generation of fans.



A spokesperson for the BBC soap - in which she shot to fame as Alfie's beloved grandmother - said: "She was a lovely actress who brought her great humour and wit to the role of Nana Moon which earned her many fans, young and old alike."