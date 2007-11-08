Boris launches legal bid for custody of his daughter Anna

hellomagazineWeb
The former sportsman, who also has two sons, wants to gain custody of seven-year-old Anna
He is apparently concerned over the little girl's appearances in the German media with her mother Angela
8 NOVEMBER 2007
Wimbledon star Boris Becker is to seek custody of his seven-year-old daughter Anna. The little girl was the result of a passionate liaison between the former tennis player - who is also the father of two boys from his previous marriage - and Russian model Angela Ermakova.
The move was prompted by Boris' concerns over Anna's appearances in the media with her mother. "I have a custody order for my (sons), but not unfortunately for my daughter. Believe me, I will fight for the right," Becker declared in an interview with a German magazine.
In an incident which is said to have frustrated her father, Anna recently made headlines in Germany over a dispute about working children. Health and safety officials fined a cosmetics company for using her image illegally.
