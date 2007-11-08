'I'm A Celebrity...' fever grips UK as line-up speculation mounts

8 NOVEMBER 2007



As the Monday launch of the new series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here approaches, speculation over who will be battling it out to be named this year's king and queen of the jungle has reached fever pitch.



While the show's producers at ITV are remaining tight-lipped about the line-up, the identity of four of the famous faces who've signed on for the seventh series of the hit show is already known - as they arrived in Australia last night.



Stars set to make the famous jungle camp their new home are 5ive member Jason Brown, ex EastEnder Marc Bannerman, Michelin star chef John Burton and actress-turned-lingerie model Gemma Atkinson - who briefly dated football ace Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007.



The identity of the remaining six contestants is less clear, however. Front runners seem to be straight-talking Janice Dickinson, Prince Andrew's former girlfriend Koo Stark, and Changing Rooms presenter Anna Ryder Richardson. Wales-born Cerys Matthews from Nineties band Catatonia is another hot favourite to enter the jungle, while music mogul Malcolm McLaren, retired footballer Rodney Marsh and The Apprentice's Katie Hopkins round off the list of potential contestants.



Meanwhile, last year's winner Matt Willis - who is taking over presenting duties on ITV2's sister show - is excited to be back in Australia. "It’s going to be different to last time," said the former Busted star. "I’ve got the comfort of a hotel! I’m really looking forward to it."



I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here kicks off on ITV1 on Monday.