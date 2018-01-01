Heather and her divorce lawyers go their seperate ways

Paul McCartney's estranged wife Heather Mills was this week looking for new divorce lawyers after parting company with the firm which has until now been looking after her interests. "We are not representing her any more," said a spokeswoman for legal firm Mishcon de Reya - the company that handled the settlement between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.



While the firm has made no comment on the reason for the split, Heather's publicist has said the decision was a matter of economics. "Lawyers cost a lot of money and she doesn't know how long it'd going on for," she explained.



The 39-year-old former model – who has a four-year-old daughter with Paul - was a guest on GMT for the second time in ten days. She described the experience of talking about her feelings as "cathartic", explaining she was pleased to be able to have a "chance to defend myself".



Concerning Paul's friendship with American businesswoman Nancy Shevell, Heather stressed that she was unruffled by the reports of a romance that have been circulating. "There was no phone call, there were no tantrums or tears," she says. "Basically I just said, 'I wish you all the best' and that was it… It's none of anyone's business what happens in Paul's love life."