Heidi and Marcia all smiles as they spend time with the kids

12 NOVEMBER 2007



By the look of things Heidi Klum was having just as much fun at a Beverly Hills playground as her three children on Saturday. The dressed-down model mum beamed with happiness as she played with three-year-old Leni, Henry, two and Johan – who turns one on November 22. She enthusiastically helped them reach the sky on the swings and got stuck in making castles in the sandpit.



Making time for her brood is clearly a priority for 34-year-old Heidi whose work schedule has never been busier. As well as her presenting duties on American TV show Project Runway and modelling work she recently launched her own make-up range for lingerie label Victoria's Secret and even sang on her husband Seal's latest album.



Her British other-half no doubt had to miss out on the family outing to promote his latest musical compilation System which is released on Tuesday. Fellow famous mum Marcia Cross, however, was given a helping hand from her husband Tom Mahoney as she headed out to an LA park with their twins.



The Desperate Housewives star was the picture of contentment as she and Tom cuddled eight-month-old daughters Eden and Savannah, who wore matching pink sun bonnets, in the autumn sunshine.