Dita and Elvis join Richard for magic fundraiser in Canada

To entertain the crowds at his charity gala, the business tycoon enlisted the star support of burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, British musician Elvis Costello and magician Criss Angel

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

"We believe in raising money and having a good time while we do it," said Richard, who was generating funds for a campaign to deliver critical medicines and supplies to a remote parts of Africa by motorbike

Photo: © Getty Images