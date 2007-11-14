Joan and fellow small screen star Nigel enjoy a taste of Paris in London

14 NOVEMBER 2007



A roll-call of famous faces descended on La Brasserie, the all-day Parisian-style restaurant on the Brompton Road, this week as they celebrated its re-launch. Owner Peter Godwin's stellar clientele, who love the South Kensington institution's traditional soupe a l'oignon and boeuf bourguignon, were keen to show their support, including silver screen thespians Joan Collins and Nigel Havers and former Eternal singer turned TV presenter Louise Redknapp.



As ever Joan, who was accompanied by husband Percy Gibson, added elegance to the proceedings in a black off-the-shoulder number. The Dynasty star recently came in for sartorial praise from Mr Nasty, Simon Cowell, who has suggested she style the X Factor contestants on the next series. "I think Joan is one of the world's most glamorous women," he says. "She could do wonders with everything style-wise on the show."



Also among the guests at the relaunch was Nigel. The Chariots Of Fire actor, who took along partner Georgiana Bronfman, is probably one of the eatery's biggest fans. He is even quoted on the restaurant's website extolling its virtues and in particular the steak tartare. "My all-time favourite spot in London for the best part of 25 years," he says of the eatery.