Jamie gives Dustin a culinary masterclass on American TV

14 NOVEMBER 2007



Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman received a lesson in how to make cannelloni from cockney super-chef Jamie Oliver this week. The duo, who met on the show last year, teamed up again on America's The Today Show, and the banter flowed. "We meet each other on the rounds quite a few times," explained Jamie, who added "everyone loves a bit of Dustin".



It seems the cinema star could do with a bit of Jamie's guidance in the kitchen, though. When asked what his favourite dish was, the Kramer vs Kramer actor replied "cornflakes" adding that he makes a "lethal scrambled eggs" - sharing with viewers his top tip of not adding milk.



The popular Essex chef is accustomed to mixing with the A-list these days. He's pals with Brad Pitt, who's a big fan of his cooking programmes, has dined out with Madonna, and collaborated with Prince Charles on the issue of healthier school dinners.



The 32-year-old dad – who said he'd like to open a restaurant in New York one day - also talked about his latest book release Cook With Jamie: My Guide To Making You A Better Cook. "I can't tell you how long I've dreamt about writing this book," he writes in the foreword to the hefty tome. "It's the biggest book I've ever done, and I've really tried to make it a timeless, modern-day classic."