Prince Albert plays host at glitzy Monte Carlo charity gala

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Monegasque royal greets stunning French actress Eva at the gala event in Monte Carlo to launch a limited edition white gold pen dedicated to Albert's late father
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Monaco has a reputation for attracting the rich and famous, and Wednesday night's event was no exception. Supermodel Helena, dazzling in an unusual gown, was among the high profile guests
Photo: © Getty Images
15 NOVEMBER 2007
On a night of high-octane glamour Monaco's Prince Albert welcomed stunning French actress Eva Green as she arrived at an exclusive VIP gala.
Showing off her unique Parisian style, the Kingdom Of Heaven beauty stepped out in a sparkling black gown, with her dark hair elegantly upswept.
The principality's reputation for attracting some of the world's most glamorous figures was reinforced by a host of other stars as well. Danish supermodel Helen Christensen stepped out in an icy blue asymmetrical number, while Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins, who performed in front of the star-studded audience, wore a strapless floor-length gown. British supermodel Sophie Dahl also attended the event.
Wednesday's gala in the Mediterranean principality was the launch bash for a limited-edition pen dedicated to the late Prince Rainier - Albert's father. Fashioned from white gold, diamonds and rubies, the fountain pen is being sold to benefit a children and arts foundation set up by Albert's mother Princess Grace.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.