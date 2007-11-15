Jungle beauties Gemma and Cerys follow Myleene's lead

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The former Holloaks actress re-enacted the bikini moment that won Myleene a legion of fans last year
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
As did a red-hot Cerys who has said she is looking for a Tarzan to her Jane on the Aussie-based reality show
Photo: © Rex
Myleene's bikini moment, in a previous series, has been credited with boosting her profile and her bank balance through lucrative ad contracts
Photo: © Alphapress.com
15 NOVEMBER 2007
Last year it was Myleene Klass who set the nation's pulses racing in an itsy bitsy white bikini on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, going on to win a lucrative modelling contract with Marks & Spencer. This year it seems her crown as babe of the jungle is being hotly contested by former Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson and Welsh singer-songwriter Cerys Matthews.
Gemma, 22, added a few degrees to the already soaring temperatures in the Australian bush as she cooled off in a freshwater creek near the reality TV camp, showing off her curves in a tropical-print two piece. The stunning former girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't the only one stealing the spotlight, however. Ex-Catatonia front-woman Cerys also disrobed, revealing a flattering red halterneck bikini.
Both ladies have said that finding love could be on the cards during their Aussie adventure. "I am single, so I am open to romance – but I would be embarrassed to fall in love in front of millions of viewers," says Gemma – who has already caught the attention of ex-5ive star Jason 'J' Brown.
Meanwhile, Cerys, 38, says she is "looking for my Tarzan". And it seems she may have found him in the shape of Marc Bannerman, who won fame playing Gianni de Marco in EastEnders. Viewers have watched as the 34-year-old actor gazed into the mum-of-two's eyes and gave her a goodnight kiss.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.