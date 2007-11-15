Dinner lady Pam serves up festive treat for Vegas homeless

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Canadian beauty and her husband Rick were on charity duty at a local shelter
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Down-to-earth Pam chats with residents over the meal of faux turkey and cranberry sauce
Photo: © Getty Images
As a life-long veggie, the mother of two was also keen to raise awareness about meat-free meals
Photo: © Getty Images
15 NOVEMBER 2007
Pamela Anderson recruited new husband, poker player Rick Salomon, to help dish dinner for Las Vegas' down-on-their-luck residents at a soup kitchen in the desert city on Wednesday.
As well as providing some festive cheer in the run-up to the holiday season, the Canadian bombshell, a long-time vegetarian, used the occasion to extol the virtues of a meat-free Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"This time of year can be especially hard for those who find themselves homeless, and it's murder on turkeys," she declared. "It's easy to have a holiday meal (without meat)."
Showing she's perfectly in sync with the new man in her life the former Baywatch babe jokingly fed Rick some of the faux turkey and cranberry meal in front of the cameras.
The newlyweds are based in Sin City while Pam fulfils her duties as Dutch illusionist Hans Klok's assistant during his stage spectacular.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.