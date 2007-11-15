Lady Gabriella parties with Geri's Russian billion-heir

She was recently rated the fourth most eligible girl in Britain, so it was no surprise to see Lady Gabriella Windsor enjoying a night in the company of one of the most eligible men around town. The Ralph Lauren muse, who society magazine Tatler describes as 'always up for a late night', was invited to a private dinner hosted by Geri Halliwell's recently ex-boyfriend, Russian heir Evgeny Lebedev.



He was celebrating the opening of Japanese fine dining restaurant Sake No Hana – brainchild of restaurateur Alan Yau of Hakkasan fame - of which he is the principal financial backer. Like his royal guest, Evgeny – set to inherit a billion-pound fortune - is a regular fixture on the London social circuit. And with Gabriella claiming Russian blood on her father's side, the pair no doubt have much in common.



Other guests in attendance at the London bash were model Caprice Bourret and her good pal, former Blue singer Duncan James, who happily cosied up for the cameras. Novelist Salman Rushdie, another luminary of the London social set, and British photographer Amanda Eliasch were also on the exclusive invite list.