Stars dress up to the nines for designer sale and dinner in NY

16 NOVEMBER 2007



A host of glamorous stars donned fabulous gowns on Thursday night for a shopping trip with a difference. Dita Von Teese, who made a showstopping statement in a gold embroidered black gown by Marchesa, was among the ravishing guests at New York's Fashion Fund Awards dinner and Seventh On Sale gala - billed as the world's biggest sample sale.



Celebrities from the worlds of fashion and showbiz descended on the 69th Regiment Armory, which had been transformed for the event into a medieval castle courtyard complete with fake torches, to snap up discounted designer-wear. Kate Moss, wearing her own creation for TopShop, bought a pair of sunglasses and a Fendi fur. Around 37,000 items had been donated by top designers to the sale - which is open for three days to members of the public - to help raise funds for Aids charities.



Valentino was the envy of men everywhere as he accompanied David Bowie's stunning wife Iman and Elle Macpherson, both of whom were both dressed in the Italian couturier's own designs.



It wasn't just supermodels creating a feast for the eyes in their fabulous frocks, however. Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, who presented the night's top award, wowed onlookers in a knock-out Oscar de la Renta gown.



Lord Of The Rings beauty Liv Tyler, meanwhile, proved to be just as fashion forward as Kate Moss. Like the Croydon-born covergirl she, too, opted for the slinky dress and tuxedo jacket look – a spot-on-trend choice for this year's party season.