Esther's twirl with Spongebob lights up charity ball

Childline founder Esther took a spin round the dancefloor with the cartoon character at a fundraiser for the organisation
Actresses Samantha and Beth lent their glamorous presence to the charity's 21st birthday party
16 NOVEMBER 2007
Childline founder Esther Rantzen got the chance to celebrate turning 21 again when the kids' charity marked the momentous milestone on Thursday.
Elegant in midnight blue velvet, the philanthropic TV personality hosted a celebrity-studded champagne reception in London's Royal Courts of Justice.
The majestic surroundings didn't stop high-profile guests such as EastEnders actress Samantha Janus and The Bill's Beth Cordingly letting their hair down in style.
Esther led the way, taking to the dancefloor with cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants. VIP invitees were also treated to an auction and a casino on a night that raised vital funds for an organisation which counsels 140,000 vulnerable kids every year.
