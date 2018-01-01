Flirty Cerys raising temperatures with Marc... and his girl

hellomagazineWeb
After watching intimate clinches like this one between Cerys and her fellow jungle contestant Marc, his girlfriend Sarah has jetted out to Oz to stake her claim on the hunky actor
19 NOVEMBER 2007
With the romantic tension rising between I'm A Celebrity.. contestants, Welsh singer Cerys Matthews and Marc Bannerman, the hunky ex-EastEnder's girlfriend has set out for Australia to shore up their two-year relationship.
Actress Sarah Matravers, 33, jumped on a plane after watching continual images of the jungle beauty - formerly the frontwoman of indie group Catatonia - cuddling up to her man. She now hopes producers will invite her on to the show.
"I want to march into the jungle, haul her out and say, 'He's mine, get off'," declared the gorgeous brunette. "I'm his co-star, I'm his other half and I'm flying out to be by his side."
The pair's flirty exchanges came to a head over the weekend when glamorous divorcee Cerys, 38, offered to swap her bed for 34-year-old Marc's hammock so he could get a decent night's sleep - but only if he danced around the campfire in his birthday suit.
