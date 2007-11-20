Heather takes the mickey for vegan ad campaign

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The ads, which bear the slogan "You haven't got a leg to stand on!", are a brave play on her own circumstances - she lost the lower part of one leg in an accident
Photo: © Getty Images
Sir Paul's former wife has been campaigning for Viva! for years. On Monday she gave a speech promoting veganism as an environmentally friendly lifestyle
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
20 NOVEMBER 2007
In billboard ads for a new green campaign Heather Mills displays her sense of humour by poking fun at herself - all in the name of vegetarian and vegan charity Viva!.
Environmentally conscious Heather, who has worn a prosthetic leg since a 1993 road accident, posed next to the slogan "You haven't got a leg to stand on!".
The tongue-in-cheek ads, which aim to promote veganism as a way of reducing carbon emissions, are just the latest publicity effort by Heather - who has been actively involved with the organisation for years.
"Eighty per cent of global warming comes from deforestation and (keeping) livestock," she said, speaking in London's Hyde Park on Monday. "I'm not telling people to go vegan overnight. But if they stop drinking their cows' milk lattes, maybe this sort of thing won't have to happen."
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.