hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The singer, who's been hailed as a "dream mascot for young designers" after launching her own high street clothing range last year, channelled the chic Parisian style Chloe is famous for, stepping out in a simple ensemble enlivened with a scarlet handbag
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Camilla, the elegant socialite daughter of Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed, is reportedly keen to make a name for herself in the fashion world after serving as an intern with US Vogue
Photo: © Rex
20 NOVEMBER 2007
She made a name for herself as the spokesperson for London's youth with her catchy pop anthem Smile, and now Lily Allen is making waves in the fashion world, too. So when French design house Chloe threw a party in London this week, the glam singer was at the top of the guest list.
Channelling the chic Parisian style Chloe is famous for, Lily stepped out in a simple ensemble - adding a dash of colour with her bright bag. The multi-talented star was hailed as a "dream mascot for young designers" after launching her own high street clothing range last year.
Another society princess in attendance was Camilla Al Fayed. The elegant socialite daughter of Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed has been a regular on the London circuit for the past year. The heiress, who counts David Furnish and Nicky Hilton among her friends, is reportedly keen to make a name for herself in the fashion world after an internship with Vogue magazine in the US.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.