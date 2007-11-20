Brave Carol gets her skates on as she opens new Bristol ice rink

20 NOVEMBER 2007



It doesn't look like Carol Vorderman will be volunteering for the third series of Dancing On Ice next January judging by her recent skating experience. The plucky Countdown presenter looked petrified as she took to the new winter ice skating rink at Bristol Zoo Gardens which she officially opened last Friday.



Fortunately, however, there were no broken bones – unlike her previous attempt. "Last time I tried to ice skate I slipped and broke my wrist and had to dole out the letters on Countdown with one arm in plaster for six weeks," she said before undertaking the slippery assignment.



The 46-year-old lives in Bristol and is a keen supporter of the zoo. "The zoo is so well-loved and it's brilliant that it will be offering such a unique winter experience for us all," she added. "It will be a real boost for Bristol."



The 350-square-metre ice rink, which is open until January 13, is just one of many temporary installations around the country encouraging people to get their skates on for some festive fun. The rink at Somerset House in London opens on Wednesday, while Hampton Court Palace rink opens on December 1.