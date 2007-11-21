New dad Gavin aims for victory as he gets Wales recall

hellomagazineWeb
The Welsh rugby union hunk turned Robin Hood as he joined fellow players for some team bonding fun in Pembrokeshire on Tuesday
Gavin, who faces an important career test on Saturday against World Cup champs South Africa, was enjoying a very different challenge with a bow and arrow
21 NOVEMBER 2007
Charlotte Church's rugby hunk boyfriend Gavin Henson has had plenty of reason to celebrate of late. Not only did he become a first-time dad two months ago to their daughter Ruby Megan, he has also been selected to play for his native Wales against South Africa on Saturday in Cardiff.
The 25-year-old Ospreys player was last picked to star for Wales against Australia back in November 2006 and his career seemed to be in doubt when he failed to make this year's Rugby World Cup selection following an Achilles tendon injury.
He joined the rest of the national squad for a team-building day at the Heatherton Country Park in Pembrokeshire on Tuesday where he tried his hand at archery. "It's great to be back involved. I didn't really expect it to be honest, but it's a one-off game and hopefully I'll get a chance to feature," he says. "I'm happy with my form, comfortable with my game and I've got confidence."
