Two years ago, when Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire premiered, Lola was one of the first to see the film. So she was, no doubt, thrilled to get the offer of a part in the latest instalment Photo: © Getty Images Click on photos to enlarge

Lourdes invited to enrol at Hogwarts for next Harry Potter movie

21 NOVEMBER 2007



In an offer most young girls would jump at, Madonna's little girl Lourdes has been approached about a role in the next Harry Potter flick. And by all accounts the youngster, who's a huge fan of the boy wizard, is eager to accept.



According to newspaper reports studio execs want to sign Lola, as she's known, for The Half-Blood Prince. The vivacious 11-year-old is often spotted out with her famous mother, wearing the very latest in trendy gear. "Attention on her is really growing," says a source. "Offers have poured in – film offers and sponsorship."



There's just one stumbling block to Lola's desire to break into the big-time – her mother. Madonna has so far vetoed numerous proposals, wanting her daughter to have a normal childhood.



If Lourdes were to get the green light from her mum, she wouldn't be the only well-connected youngster on the set. Ralph Fiennes' nine-year-old nephew Hero Fiennes Tiffin has been recruited to play Harry Potter's nemesis, Lord Voldemort, as a child.