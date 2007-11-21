hellomagazineWeb
Cilla and hat-maker-to-the-stars Philip were among the lucky guests attending the Motown legend's one-off gig
The American soul star was making his first UK stage appearance in two years
Sixties singer Cilla Black and her milliner pal Philip Treacy were among 500 special guests attending Stevie Wonder's first performance in Britain for two years on Tuesday. The 57-year-old's gig didn't take place in the usual confines of the capital's famous jazz clubs like Ronnie Scotts, however, but in a shop window.
The Motown legend sang a 30-minute set in London store Selfridges to help celebrate the launch of its aptly named Wonder Room – dedicated to fine jewellery, watches and special gifts.
Almost Famous actress Kate Hudson, Rod Stewart's rock chick daughter Kimberley and Zara Phillips' rugby playing beau Mike Tindall were treated to renditions of the US soul singer's hits, including Superstition and My Cherie Amour.
