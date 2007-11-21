Joan and Thandie bring a touch of Christmas magic to London

hellomagazineWeb
Ever glamorous Joan got West End shoppers in the mood for Christmas with her festive arrival at an exclusive arcade
Thandie encourages Londoners to have some winter fun at Somerset's House seasonal open-air ice-rink
Pop pin-up Shayne does the honours at Belfast's Christmas lights switch-on with the city's mayor and Blue Peter presenter Zoe Salmon
21 NOVEMBER 2007
Two of the entertainment world's most sophisticated ladies helped London get in the spirit of Christmas when Joan Collins and Thandie Newton made festive appearances.
At London's Burlington Arcade the ever-glamorous Dynasty actress delighted the crowds by switching on the lights in true winter-wonderland style. Joan arrived at the exclusive shopping mall in a white horse-drawn carriage.
Across town Thandie was also introducing a little winter fun at Somerset House by declaring the ice rink open for business. The Zambia-born beauty, who'd teamed a dramatic feathered headpiece and red stiletto boots with her winter coat, did the honours in front of a huge Norwegian spruce adorned with baubles.
Rounding off the flurry of seasonal activities was X-Factor winner Shayne Ward. The pop pin-up entertained thousands of screaming fans in Belfast with songs from his album Breathless, before transforming the city centre into a glittering sea of lights with the flick of a switch.
