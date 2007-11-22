Marc Bannerman becomes first to bid farewell to jungle life

22 NOVEMBER 2007



Former EastEnders star Marc Bannerman was preparing to fly back to the UK last night after becoming the first person to be voted off this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.



Presenters Ant and Dec entered the jungle camp to deliver the news to the celebrities - who seemed surprised that the public had decided to save The Apprentice's Katie Hopkins instead of Marc. "I thought he was going to win," one of the shocked contestants said.



When asked about his blossoming relationship with ex-Catatonia singer Cerys Matthews, the actor was quick to deny any romance between the pair. "Nothing is going on," said Marc. "We just got on fantastically. We had a nice time together and we bonded really quickly. I think she's a fantastic girl."



After being told his girlfriend - fellow actress Sarah Matravers - had returned to the UK because she was "confused" by his behaviour, he said "I am going to have to apologise. I think I have embarrassed her and I've embarrassed myself and I'm going to have to live with that now".



"Nothing happened," he added. "But I struggled with my emotions. I still am. I’m terrified".



However, the 34-year-old - who revealed he'd missed his friends and family during his jungle stint - said that overall, he'd enjoyed his time in the jungle. "The first four days I had such a laugh," he told Ant and Dec.