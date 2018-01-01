Olive makes her debut alongside proud parents Isla and Sacha

As the latest celebrity baby on the block, it was only fitting that Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's new daughter Olive should make her debut in a swanky location.



Leaving an up-market Beverly Hills hotel alongside her proud parents, a sleeping Olive seemed unphased by her first appearance. And although she hasn't inherited her mum's auburn locks, she certainly seems to be as fashionable as the former Home And Away star - wearing a baby pink pair of girly Converse trainers.



Borat star Sacha has said he is "thrilled" to be a dad, while his fiancée, Australia-born Isla, is putting her career on hold to embrace all aspects of motherhood.



"At the moment, I'm not even planning any work," said the doting mum. "As far as I'm concerned, I'm fully booked up in my personal life and I cannot see beyond that. I plan on just colouring in books - I'll focus on that for the next few years!"