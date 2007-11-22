hellomagazineWeb
In true country tradition, Zara was sticking close to her man, rugby ace Mike, at Wednesday's country-themed Red Cross gala
Photo: © Rex
Cheryl Cole's companion at the hoedown was flamboyant Italian designer Roberto Cavalli
Photo: © Getty Images
22 NOVEMBER 2007
From smooching royal lovers to Nancy Dell'Olio debuting her hot new cropped hairdo, this year's country-themed Red Cross London Ball had it all.
Clearly in the mood to party were Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips and her long-term boyfriend Mike Tindall, who arrived at the glitzy London South Bank event suitably dressed in rodeo hats before settling into a cosy corner for a kiss and a cuddle.
Meanwhile, Nancy showed some things were worth getting into a flap for as she took to the dance floor in a stunning 1920s-style dress – emblazoned in true Dolly Parton style with lots of dazzling stones – and sporting a new hairstyle.
Also enjoying the hoedown was another glamorous lady from the football world, Cheryl Cole, who passed her time chatting with party chairman Roberto Cavalli.
This year's annual bash saw around 550 guests, including newsreader Michael Buerk, Joan Collins and Jade Jagger, helping to raise funds for the Red Cross.
