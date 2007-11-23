Becks enjoys cake and a kick-about at academy's celebration

It's not every day that a school trip leads to a slice of cake with a national hero. That's exactly what happened to some lucky pupils from Kent, though, when a visit to David Beckham's Football Academy in London led to them meeting none other that the footie ace himself.



England's former captain was making a special appearance at his Greenwich academy to celebrate its two-year anniversary with the excited children.



The LA Galaxy star, who played his 99th game for the national side at Wembley on Wednesday, joined the 120 youngsters taking part in the academy's National School's Programme. They posed in front of a special football-themed cake made for the occasion and the laughing children were clearly delighted to meet their idol.



Even with his immense workload, the academy - which also has a base in LA, the city where the 32-year-old now lives – remains very important to David. Speaking at the launch of its official website in March, he said: "I have seen first-hand how boys and girls respond to the coaches at the academy. I am extremely proud of the work we have achieved to date with schools and community groups who visit the academy for free."