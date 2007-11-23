Boris Becker celebrates milestone birthday with ex-partners

Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker showed it is possible to break up with a lover and still be friends as two of his former partners helped him celebrate his 40th birthday this week.



Enjoying the celebration bash at upmarket London restaurant Carpaccio was ex-wife Barbara Feltus and the tennis ace's former girlfriend Sharley Kerssenberg. The couple split up recently, with Boris saying he wasn't ready to commit to the model.



Sons Noah, 13, and eight-year-old Elias, who live in Miami with mum Barbara, were also there to enjoy the festivities.



The youngest member of the six-times Grand Slam champion's family, seven-year-old daughter Anna, from his famously brief encounter with model Angela Ermakova, was not at the party, however. After recently winning joint custody of the little girl, the star will no doubt be spending more time with her in the future.