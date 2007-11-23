Society belles and Brit rockers join Dasha at fashion launch

hellomagazineWeb
Dasha, the daughter of a Russian oil magnate, was joined by top model Natalia (right) and her husband, Justin Portman, as well as Brit rocker Johnny for the glitzy party
Photo: © Getty Images
The Razorlight frontman provided the evening's entertainment at Harvey Nichol's Fifth Floor Bar
Photo: © Getty Images
23 NOVEMBER 2007
There was no shortage of high-profile faces around when Daria Zhukova, the stunning Moscow-born girlfriend of Roman Abramovich, launched her Kova & T label at upmarket London department store Harvey Nichols on Thursday.
As one of the most glamorous movers and shakers on the capital's scene, Dasha - as she is known to friends - could count on society beauties such as Camilla Al-Fayed, Olympia Scarry and fellow Russian Natalia Vodnianova making a glitzy appearance. Brit Rocker James Blunt and singer Lisa Moorish were also present.
Entertainment came from Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell – who famously enjoyed a summer of love with Spider-Man actress Kirsten Dunst - and guests enjoyed mini hamburgers and quaffed champagne cocktails in the store's recently refurbished Fifth Floor Bar.
Dasha's co-host for the evening was her design partner Christina Tang, daughter of Hong Kong billionaire David, who owns the Shanghai Tang fashion label. The pair have already made quite an impact on the fashion scene with their clothing line,which is stocked in more than 80 stores worldwide. Fans of the range, which features the best-selling 'Dasha Skinny' jeans, include Drew Barrymore and the Olsen twins.
