Wayne's girl Coleen works up a sweat in Manchester

23 NOVEMBER 2007



Although her fiancé is the sports star in their relationship, it seems Coleen McLoughlin can more than hold her own in the fitness stakes.



The 21-year-old hit the streets of Manchester this week with her personal trainer in toe for a jogging work out, complete with hand weights for the ultimate tone-up.



With her summer 2008 wedding fast approaching, Coleen – whose new TV show, Real Women, hits screens next January - is no doubt keen to maintain the trim figure she first showed off last year, after losing a stone and launching her own work out DVD.



The pretty brunette goes to the gym or exercises three times a week and sticks to a 1,200 calorie-a-day eating plan. When out on the town with pals, she drinks white spirits with a diet mixer to cut the calories. She still allows herself some treats, though. Once a week, she has a Chinese or Indian takeaway with her other half, Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.