Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Becks, who's in Oz to head up LA Galaxy's challenge to Sydney FC, caused a stir with a display of ball control against the backdrop of the city's famous skyline
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery

The sportsman, clutching an Australian icon under his arm in the form of a cuddly koala toy, also mingled with the town's social set at a party later that evening
Photo: © Getty Images

In Oz with his LA Galaxy team David whips up storm of excitement

27 NOVEMBER 2007

Members of Australia's A-list were tripping over themselves for an invite to the social event of the year: a chance to meet David Beckham at a glitzy Sydney reception held in his honour.

Home-grown movers and shakers like Jason Donovan and Nicole Kidman's TV presenter sister, Antonia were among the lucky few who were able to rub shoulders with the golden boy of football at Monday's shindig.

The excitement began shortly after the LA Galaxy captain touched down in OZ and hosted a press event in the shadow of the city's iconic landmarks.

With the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge in the background, David showed off his ball skills with a normal football and an Aussie rules rugby ball.

Despite the fuss his visit inspired, Becks - who is in the country to lead his LA side in a friendly against Sydney FC - admits he too gets flustered when he bumps into celebs in America. "I'm always starstruck by famous people - you can't help it," said the disarming sportsman.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button