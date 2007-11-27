hellomagazineWeb
Becks, who's in Oz to head up LA Galaxy's challenge to Sydney FC, caused a stir with a display of ball control against the backdrop of the city's famous skyline
The sportsman, clutching an Australian icon under his arm in the form of a cuddly koala toy, also mingled with the town's social set at a party later that evening
27 NOVEMBER 2007
Members of Australia's A-list were tripping over themselves for an invite to the social event of the year: a chance to meet David Beckham at a glitzy Sydney reception held in his honour.
Home-grown movers and shakers like Jason Donovan and Nicole Kidman's TV presenter sister, Antonia were among the lucky few who were able to rub shoulders with the golden boy of football at Monday's shindig.
The excitement began shortly after the LA Galaxy captain touched down in OZ and hosted a press event in the shadow of the city's iconic landmarks.
With the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge in the background, David showed off his ball skills with a normal football and an Aussie rules rugby ball.
Despite the fuss his visit inspired, Becks - who is in the country to lead his LA side in a friendly against Sydney FC - admits he too gets flustered when he bumps into celebs in America. "I'm always starstruck by famous people - you can't help it," said the disarming sportsman.
