The 25-year-old actress is set to make a return to the popular sci-fi show, reprising her role as the dishy doctor's assistant Rose Tyler
David Tennant's character will have three glamorous helpers next series. Also joining him will be Freema Agyeman's Martha Jones
27 NOVEMBER 2007
As Dr Who's pretty assistant Rose Tyler Billie Piper won droves of fans, and picked up TV awards two years running. Now the 25-year-old actress is set to make a return to the popular sci-fi show after BBC bosses persuaded her to star in at least three episodes of the next series.
In fact, the lucky Timelord, played by David Tennant, will have three female helpers in the course of the show's run, which starts next March. He kicks off with Donna Noble, aka Catherine Tate, is then joined by Martha Jones, played by Freema Agyeman, and is finally reunited with Billie's Rose.
A source tells the Daily Mirror: "With Donna, Martha and Rose competing to assist him, Dr Who is going to be spoilt for choice."
The line-up of the dishy doctor's glam sidekicks, plus an explosive plot in store for the season finale, means the 13-part series is shaping up to be the best Dr Who yet. Once it's over the tardis will become less of a fixture on our screens, however. There will be just a few specials in 2009, before the programme returns the following year.
