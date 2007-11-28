Canadian rocker Bryan showcases his photographic talents

To his millions of fans around the globe Bryan Adams is perhaps first and foremost the enigmatic guitar rock icon behind countless chart-topping hits such as 18 Till I Die and (Everything I Do), I Do It For You. The 48-year old musician has also made a considerable name for himself, however, with his photography, a talent showcased at an exhibition of his work which opened in London this week.



Entitled Modern Muses, the series of stunning images - displayed at Covent Garden's The Hospital gallery until December 4 - depicts some of the most inspiring women in contemporary Britain.



Subjects include actress Dame Judi Dench, singer Annie Lennox, and model Erin O'Connor, who was on hand at the exhibition's launch party, greeting Bryan with a warm hug.



The Ontario-born singer, who maintains homes in Canada and the UK, has had phenomenal success with his photography over the years with his work appearing in a number of glossy magazines, including Vogue.



He was also invited to take pictures of the Queen and Prince Philip during the British monarch's golden jubilee. One of the photos was used as a Canadian postage stamp,while another hangs in the National Portrait Gallery in London.