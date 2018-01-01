Kelly vows to carry on dancing following beloved dad's death

29 NOVEMBER 2007



Brave Kelly Brook has vowed to continue competing in Strictly Come Dancing despite the death of her beloved father Kenneth, who passed away on Monday night. The grief-stricken star, who is set to perform a foxtrot and a cha-cha with partner Brendan Cole on Saturday's show, will dedicate both dances to her dad.



"She is devastated," said a close friend of the family. "Her family are very close-knit and she was extremely close to her dad. Ken was adamant that Kelly continued in Strictly Come Dancing because he knew how much she enjoyed doing it."



The 57-year-old retired scaffolder passed away peacefully surrounded by his family following a battle with cancer. Upon hearing the news, Kelly's American actor fiancé Billy Zane - currently lensing his latest flick The Hessen Affair in Canada - reportedly jumped on a plane and dashed to the UK to comfort his model love.



Just weeks ago, the former Big Breakfast presenter accredited her father - along with her mother Sandra - for her success. "I know mum and dad made sacrifices to send me to stage school at 14," she said. "It was their love and money that pushed me forward. I'll always, always be grateful to them."



Her spokesman yesterday said: "Kelly will continue her work commitments to the best of her ability, as her father would have wanted."