Natasha helps the Big Apple count down to Christmas

The blonde bombshell, who has so far sold nearly seven million records worldwide, is clearly making a name for herself in America after being asked to perform at the famous tree-lighting ceremony
Legendary crooner Tony helped turn on the Norwegian Spruce's 30,000 multi-coloured bulbs, which this year are being powered by solar panels
29 NOVEMBER 2007
It's not likely to be a moment Natasha Bedingfield will forget. In what must be a highlight of her career to date the 26-year-old Londoner was picked to take part in the entertainment at the Rockefeller Center tree-lighting ceremony in New York on Wednesday alongside legendary American crooner Tony Bennett.
Thousands of locals had turned up for the annual festive occasion, including actress Brooke Shields, wrapped up like an ice queen in a glamorous white coat. New York native Tony, 81, was given the honour of switching on the Norwegian spruce's 30,000 multi-coloured lights with mayor Michael Bloomberg, while several celebs, including Natasha, performed live.
In an effort to be more 'green' the energy-saving bulbs are this year being powered with the help of solar panels. The 84-foot-tall Christmas tree's pièce de résistance is an impressive Swarovski crystal star, almost ten-feet in diameter, made up of 25,000 glittering crystals.
