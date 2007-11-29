Trendy Twiggy helps unveil revamped M&S on Oxford Street

hellomagazineWeb
The ever-stylish model cuts the ribbon to officially re-open the flagship store
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Twiggy poses in a tuk-tuk with the chairman of M&S. Until November 29 shoppers on Oxford Street will be able to hail the novel mode of transport to whisk them away to the newly refurbished store
Photo: © Getty Images
29 NOVEMBER 2007
Twiggy showed Christmas shoppers the star power which helped make her the face of the Sixties this week when she put in a stylish appearance at a department store in the capital.
The glamorous blonde was as on-trend as always in purple tights, ankle boots and a metallic silver coat as she helped unveil Marks and Spencer's newly refurbished Pantheon store on Oxford Street. The 58-year-old former cover girl, who has boosted sales for the fashion chain since starring in its ad campaigns alongside beauties such as Myleene Klass, Lizzy Jagger and Erin O'Connor, cut the ribbon outside the shop before posing in a special M&S tuk-tuk.
November's been a busy month for Twiggy. As well as appearing in America's Next Top Model, she has added another string to her bow with a venture into the music world. Earlier this month she launched Heaven In My Eyes, a previously unreleased album she originally recorded in 1979.
