Coronation Street's Cilla brings taste of British culture to Canada

29 NOVEMBER 2007



Award-winning soap Coronation Street is arguably as much a part of modern UK life as tea and Sunday roast. So naturally, when the organisers of a British convention in Canada were deciding what to include in their programme, inviting one of the stars of the show was at the top of their list.



So, coming all the way from the cobbled streets of Weatherfield to attend the three-day celebration of UK life and culture in Ontario, was Wendi Peters. The 39-year-old actress, who played feisty Cilla Battersby-Brown in the show for four years, was the centre of attention as she took to the stage at the event to answer questions from fans who whipped out cameras to capture the moment on film.



The hot topic for discussion as Wendi met the soap's Canadian followers was likely to be what's currently happening in the soap on British shores. While Canadian fans can catch the show on CBC Television each week - where it has a prime time slot - episodes are about eight-and-a-half months behind those airing in the UK.