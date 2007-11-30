Ice skating fever grips London as Penny opens Hyde Park rink

30 NOVEMBER 2007



Whether or not you're up to triple salko level the only place to be seen in the run-up to Christmas is on an ice rink - as a host of celebrities have been proving lately. Hair stylist to the stars Nicky Clarke and his interior designer girlfriend Kelly Hoppen were among the latest famous faces to get their skates on as they glided into action on London's largest rink.



Rod Stewart's model wife Penny Lancaster opened the icy Winter Wonderland attraction in Hyde Park on Thursday, tickets for which are benefiting Capital FM's Help A London Child charity.



Model and previous I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Catalina Guirado clearly enjoyed the frosty fun as did Donna Air and her daughter Freya and Radio 1 presenter Edith Bowman.



Some celebrities will be taking the ice skating craze more seriously than others. Tennis player Greg Rusedski, singers Gareth Gates and Samantha Mumba are reported to be among the eclectic line-up for the third season of Dancing On Ice which airs in January.