Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was asked to do the honours and open Hyde Park's rink on Thursday
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery

Celeb crimper Nicky and his new love Kelly enjoyed a romantic skate under the stars
Photo: © Getty Images

Ice skating fever grips London as Penny opens Hyde Park rink

30 NOVEMBER 2007

Whether or not you're up to triple salko level the only place to be seen in the run-up to Christmas is on an ice rink - as a host of celebrities have been proving lately. Hair stylist to the stars Nicky Clarke and his interior designer girlfriend Kelly Hoppen were among the latest famous faces to get their skates on as they glided into action on London's largest rink.

Rod Stewart's model wife Penny Lancaster opened the icy Winter Wonderland attraction in Hyde Park on Thursday, tickets for which are benefiting Capital FM's Help A London Child charity.

Model and previous I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Catalina Guirado clearly enjoyed the frosty fun as did Donna Air and her daughter Freya and Radio 1 presenter Edith Bowman.

Some celebrities will be taking the ice skating craze more seriously than others. Tennis player Greg Rusedski, singers Gareth Gates and Samantha Mumba are reported to be among the eclectic line-up for the third season of Dancing On Ice which airs in January.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button