Celebs take along their little bunnies for rabbit -themed bash

3 DECEMBER 2007



Celebrities' kids received an early Christmas present on Sunday as their parents took them to a party celebrating the success of new Disney Channel cartoon series Bunnytown. Former EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks, who returns to her role as Janine Butcher for a week next year to attend her father Frank's funeral, treated daughter Kiki to the festive fun at the Covent Garden Film Studios.



England captain John Terry and his wife Toni Poole also hopped along to the bunny-themed party with their 18-month-old twins Georgie John and Summer Rose.



And the fair-haired toddlers weren't the only twins on the guest list. Fellow invitees were seeing double with TV presenter Alice Beer's four-year-old girls Phoebe and Dora. Pregnant DJ Sara Cox, who's expecting her second child with advertising executive Ben Cyzer, was also on hand.



Bunnytown is currently proving a hit among young audiences. The cartoon tells the tale of a group of rabbits who use their burrows to secretly observe the goings-on of the human residents of Peopletown.