Kelly looks slightly stunned as mum Sharon tosses a £30,000 ring into the audience during a fundraiser for Elton John's Aid's charity
Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle, who was among the line-up of pop performers, earned a kiss on stage from her on-again boyfriend Jesse Metcalfe
In South Africa more British and international stars were helping mark the 20th anniversary of World Aids Day. From left: Jamelia, Annie, Corinne and Ludacris
3 DECEMBER 2007
A host of British stars did their bit to mark the 20th anniversary of World Aids Day over the weekend. X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne hosted a bash for Elton John's Aids foundation on Saturday at a London nightclub, assisted by her daughter Kelly. Among the performers lending their talents to the gig were Girls Aloud, Westlife, the Sugababes and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
And there was one lucky audience member who went home with more than just memories of a great night out. In a moment of spontaneous generosity Sharon, 55, threw her diamond ring into the crowd. "The ring was worth £30,000," revealed her spokesman Gary Farrow. "Sharon was in a great mood, there was a great crowd and it was a poignant event."
In South Africa more home-grown talents were also lending their voices to the cause, taking part in a ten-hour music extravaganza in Johannesburg. Jamelia, Razorlight's Johnny Borrell, and jazz sensation Corinne Bailey Rae shared the stage with Annie Lennox and rapper Ludacris.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell also put in a surprise appearance at the Ellis Park Stadium for the event, which was organised by Nelson Mandela's 46664 Aid's campaign, named after the prison number assigned him during his 27 years in jail under the apartheid regime. Mr Mandela also addressed the crowds, accompanied by his wife Graca Michel.
