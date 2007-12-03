Kelly looks slightly stunned as mum Sharon tosses a £30,000 ring into the audience during a fundraiser for Elton John's Aid's charity

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos for gallery

Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle, who was among the line-up of pop performers, earned a kiss on stage from her on-again boyfriend Jesse Metcalfe

Photo: © Rex

In South Africa more British and international stars were helping mark the 20th anniversary of World Aids Day. From left: Jamelia, Annie, Corinne and Ludacris

Photo: © Getty Images