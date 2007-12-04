Romance continues to flourish for Athina and her husband Doda

It's been two years since Athina Onassis de Miranda and Alvaro Alfonso de Miranda Neto danced till dawn after tying the knot during a romantic ceremony in Brazil, and the couple clearly remain besotted with each other.



The 22-year-old shipping heiress and her husband found time for a little romance - sharing a kiss - while preparing for a show jumping event in Paris. The touching moment came just two days before the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 3.



Athena - herself a keen rider - is regularly on hand to support her other half, who is known by his nickname Doda, when he competes in equestrian events around the globe. According to reports, she even splashed out $2.5 million on the purchase of his horse Picolien Zeldenrust, which he is training on in preparation for the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.



Their shared passion for all things equestrian is just one of the interests upon which their bond is based. Another key factor is Athena's closeness to her seven-year-old stepdaughter Viviane, Doda's child from a former marriage. Since she married 34-year-old Doda, Athina and Viviane have become increasingly close - their easy rapport emphasised by the youngster nestling cosily in her stepmum's lap at sporting events.