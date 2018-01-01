Ozzy and Sharon invite HELLO! into their amazing LA mansion

4 DECEMBER 2007



Having set the bar for reality TV programmes with their fly-on-the-wall show The Osbournes, Sharon and Ozzy were the heads of arguably America's most famous family. These days, with their kids having flown the nest, the couple are entering a different phase in their lives, settling into a new, sun-filled rural retreat atop a hilltop outside LA.



And now the pair have opened their fabulous new home exclusively to HELLO! magazine, giving readers an exclusive tour of the Mediterranean estate in this week's issue.



Perfect for its new owners – who are set on enjoying a more tranquil phase of life - the property features sweeping lawns and spectacular 360-degree vistas. And the property's southern aspect is a revelation to rock's Prince Of Darkness, who notes: "We've never had a house facing the sun."



In the special 15-page report Ozzy and Sharon also reveal all about the problems they have overcome and their new-found outlook on life. After triumphing over past difficulties they are stronger than ever. "You have to grow together, or you grow apart," insists 55-year-old Sharon.



