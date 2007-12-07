Katherine finds romance with Blue Peter presenter Gethin

It appears Charlotte Church and Gavin Henson are facing competition as Wales' most high profile couple after it emerged Neath-born beauty Katherine Jenkins is secretly dating Cardiff hunk Gethin Jones. Sparks flew when the opera star met the Blue Peter presenter on Strictly Come Dancing where she was performing a duet with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli back in October.



Since then they have been on a string of dates, including a recent night out together at a Take That gig. And last week Katherine, 27, quietly slipped into the studio of the ballroom dancing show to watch her handsome new beau take to the floor. "They're old friends and they've been on several dates," her spokesman confirmed to The Sun.



Katherine, who is currently appearing opposite ballerina Darcey Bussell in their stage show Viva La Diva, has been resolutely single since November 2006 when she broke up with boyfriend of four years – boy band singer Steve Hart – so she could focus on her career. Meanwhile equally busy Gethin - who admits to being terrible at chatting up women - has been single for two years.