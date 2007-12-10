hellomagazineWeb
The couple were among the big-hitters on hand to watch British star Ricky Hatton take to the ring on Saturday night. After watching the Manchester-born boxer bow out in the tenth round, Angelina insisted on going to his dressing room to make sure he was okay
Also gripped by the action in the ring was England football ace David Beckham
Welsh singing legend Tom Jones lead the crowd in a chorus of God Save The Queen before the match began
10 DECEMBER 2007
There was certainly nothing lightweight about the audience as a round of A-list big hitters turned up to a boxing match in Las Vegas at the weekend. Famous faces taking their seats at the MGM Grand to see Manchester-born sports star Ricky Hatton take on US champ Floyd Mayweather included actors Wesley Snipes, Denzel Washington, Jude Law and British football ace David Beckham.
Also watching the ringside action was Angelina Jolie and her Fight Club other half Brad Pitt. After seeing Ricky bow out in the tenth round Angelina insisted on going with her 44-year-old partner to make sure the sports star had sustained no lasting damage.
"It was the first time she had ever seen boxing up close, and she was worried he'd been seriously hurt," says a source. "Brad went with her to (Ricky's) dressing room later and they congratulated him on putting up such a good fight. She seemed genuinely affected by what she'd seen and told Ricky he'd been very brave."
Angelina wasn't the only star spectator affected by the match. "Now I know why I'm and actor, not a boxer," admitted big screen tough guy Bruce Willis.
