Marc gets cosy with Cerys at farmhouse in Welsh countryside

10 DECEMBER 2007



After getting close under the stars in a tropical location, I'm A Celeb lovebirds Marc Bannerman and Cerys Matthews finally have a chance to see if their relationship can go the distance - away from the cameras.



For the last few days, the reality TV stars - who entranced viewers with their jungle rapport - have been closeted away in a West Wales country retreat.



Hunky Marc has been staying with the former Catatonia singer at her parents' Pembrokeshire farmhouse just outside the village of Trefin. The ex-EastEnders actor is also said to have met Cerys' children from her former marriage, Glenys, four and Johnny, two.



Over the weekend the couple caused a stir by popping into the local Ship Inn pub for a bite to eat, accompanied by the singer's brother Richard. And, her face wreathed in smiles after a tender embrace with her 34-year-old beau, Cerys, 38, was clearly revelling in the opportunity to share some time with her jungle love.



Their romantic tryst follows the end of Marc's two-year relationship with actress Sarah Matravers, which foundered after footage of his burgeoning romance with his fellow I'm A Celebrity... contestant was beamed back onto UK screens.