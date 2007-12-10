Welsh boxing champ pips Lewis to Sports Personality Award

There was a surprise in store for famous faces from the world of sport gathered at Birmingham's NEC arena on Sunday night for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards. Welsh boxing champ Joe Calzaghe took home the top award, putting the night's favourite, Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, in second place.



"I'm shocked. It's a massive honour and it caps off a great year for me," said Joe, who's currently world super-middleweight champion, and undefeated in 44 fights. He was speaking from Las Vegas, where he received the trophy from Lennox Lewis, the last boxer to win the prestigious, public-voted award in 1999.



Leading the star arrivals at the glitzy ceremony was last year's winner Zara Phillips, elegant in a knee-length fuchsia gown. She was accompanied by rugby star boyfriend Mike Tindall, who together with his England team mates, picked up the team of the year award for their remarkable achievement of reaching the World Cup final.



Others honoured on the night included England football manager Sir Bobby Robson, who received a lifetime achievement trophy from Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The night's youngest winner was 13-year-old Tom Daley, who took home the young sports personality of the year title for his triumphs in diving, which include becoming the youngest-ever national men's platform champion.