Loved-up Nicolette sticks close to her man in Poland

12 DECEMBER 2007



She recently enjoyed a romantic holiday with her fiancé in Los Cabos, Mexico, but it seems Nicolette Sheridan can't bear to be separated from Michael Bolton after she joined her man on a work trip to the Polish capital Warsaw this week. The 54-year-old singer was in town to perform at the 15th anniversary of a private Polish TV Station and was clearly happy to share the trip with his future bride as they dined out at one of the city's most upmarket eateries.



Poland is known for its bitterly cold winters, so 44-year-old Nicolette had sensibly left her strapless frocks behind and instead dressed for their evening out in a long-sleeved, cream dress with matching tights and cosy boots. The couple, who seem as wrapped up in each other as ever, have so far not set a date for their wedding. However, this may have something to do with the level of their work commitments.



While the glamorous actress is busy with the hectic filming schedule for Desperate Housewives, Michael - who recently quashed reports that Nicolette is pregnant - has been assembling his own 20-person choir for a new reality TV series to air before Christmas. Along with soul singer Pattie LaBelle and former boy band hunk Nick Lachey he has signed up for NBC's Clash Of The Choirs to find America's best amateur choir.



Michael, who travelled back to him hometown of New Haven, Connecticut, to scout for talent, says it was a "powerful experience". "When I was listening to the singers on stage, it reminded me of how long ago I performed in New Haven just to put food on the table for my family," he explains. "It seems like only yesterday I was performing in clubs to survive."